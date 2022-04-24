Why Google announces ban on call recording apps from Play Store?

File photo

Google is banning all third-party call recording apps from getting listed on Play Store in a move to enhance users’ safety and privacy. This comes as a part of its Google Play Store Policy that will come into effect on May 12, reports say.

Under the new policy, the search engine giant will prevent third-party apps from using the Android's accessibility API (Application Programming Interface) which is used by them for call recording.

This means the new policy will not allow call recording using Google's accessibility APIs, which is a popular feature among Android users.

READ | Twitter bans misleading ads on climate change

Why did Google announce the ban?

This is part of the tech giant’s efforts to crack down on apps that use accessibility APIs for non-accessibility reasons. For third-party apps, accessibility APIs are the only way to record calls on Android.

According to reports, these changes are towards improved privacy and security, as call recording laws across the world vary quite a bit. However, system and pre-installed apps already having permission to tap on the Accessibility API won`t be affected by the change.

"The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording," a clause from the updated Play Store policies reads.

Users will continue to have access to them although call-recording apps will be banned from Google's app store. Keeping in mind the privacy and security of users, it is speculated that a major reason could also be the varying call recording laws in different countries.

Previously it was Apple`s iPhone which did not offer its users the option for native call recording.

READ | THESE Indian cities can see Lyrid Meteor Shower till April 29, know more