A capital program manager Sampath Kumar Paspunoori explains how the growing trend for digitalization changes the construction industry and the ways it operates.

A recent report on digitalization in construction published by RICS highlights the growing role of technology advancements in the industry. The data shows increased confidence in digital tools, which is illustrated by renewed growth after a dip in perceived value in previous reports. However, the report also demonstrates the segments of the industry where digital tools remain largely unused despite the potential benefits.

An IEEE Senior member and LEED member Sampath Kumar Paspunoori, a project manager with experience in both private and government construction projects and an author of scientific articles on applying emerging technologies in construction believes that there are multiple improvements digitalization can bring to the construction industry.

I know, you have participated in the implementation of some impressive projects focused on a “green” approach to construction, for example, the project of the renovation of a school building in Alexandria, US, that you led in 2023, your work at Bowie City in 2020-2023, or securing a $4 million grant for public school renovation project. To what extent do innovative technologies have a practical impact in your work, in addition to being beneficial for the environment, for example, do they improve the characteristics of the building?

For sure, they do find their practical applications, and this is why their adoption rate steadily increases. For example, for a project of school building you have mentioned I implemented an HVAC system, which functions off geothermal energy. It allows the system to support comfortable temperatures in the building while lowering the total energy consumption. As a result, the building becomes cheaper to maintain, as the energy cost can be lowered, and the expenditures on renovations and further maintenance is reduced.

Moreover, applying innovative approaches allows me to establish space for more efficient collaboration, as well as to choose the most efficient solutions for a particular case. To support and encourage other projects that follow the same values, I take part in evaluating construction and renovation projects that are planned to be implemented in the city.

Sampath, you've played a key role in assessing major city development projects, including those for Alexandria City Public Schools and the City of Bowie. Could you elaborate on qualifications and experience that led to your selection as an evaluator, as well as the impact of your role on city development?

My career as a Capital Project Manager has allowed me to contribute to critical city projects for Alexandria City Public Schools and the City of Bowie, including the 1703 N Beauregard Swing Space project, the William Ramsey HVAC Replacement project, and many others. My role focused on evaluating engineering designs, contract documentation, and contractor performance to ensure high standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability, which were instrumental in securing project approvals and successful implementations.

I was invited as an evaluator thanks to my academic background (Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering, Master’s in Engineering Management) and extensive private construction experience. This combination allowed me to identify risks, propose solutions, and ensure timely, cost-effective project delivery. I’m sure that tools such as predictive analysis, digital twins or blockchain enable real-time monitoring, problem anticipation, and data-driven decisions. For instance, during the 1703 N Beauregard Swing Space project, digital tools helped to improve design precision and cost-effectiveness for renovating a commercial building into an Elementary School.