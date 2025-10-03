Why did Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hand over his duties to Judson Althoff? Here's what's next for him

On October 1, 2025, Satya Nadella sent an email to employees, announcing Althoff taking on the new role of CEO of Microsoft’s Commercial Business, and Takeshi Numoto joining as Chief Marketing Officer in this new commercial business unit.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has relieved himself of some of his duties in a major restructuring at the tech company. The top leadership team appointed longtime sales chief Judson Althoff to oversee marketing and operations. The move freed Nadella from Microsoft’s Commercial business to shift his focus to technical innovation.

According to his email, the restructuring will enable him to concentrate on the company's significant data center expansion, artificial intelligence, and product development.



In the email, Nadella wrote, "We are in the midst of a tectonic AI platform shift, one that requires us to both manage and grow our at-scale commercial business today, while building the new frontier and executing flawlessly across both. An image of Judson Althoff, chief executive officer of the commercial business at Microsoft. History shows that general purpose technologies like AI drive step changes in productivity and GDP growth, and we have a unique opportunity to help our customers and the world realise this promise."



"Our success depends on enabling commercial and public sector customers and partners to combine their human capital with new AI capabilities to change the frontier of how they operate. To accelerate this, we will increasingly need to bring together sales, marketing, operations, and engineering to drive growth and strengthen our position as the partner of choice for AI transformation. With this context, I have asked Judson Althoff to take on an expanded role as CEO of our commercial business. Over the past nine years, Judson has led our global sales organisation and was the architect behind designing and building Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) into what it is today: the “number one seed” in the industry and our company’s most important growth engine," he wrote.

"Takeshi Numoto and his marketing team will join this new organisation, with Takeshi reporting directly to Judson as CMO, while also continuing to report directly to me on all-up business models, planning, consumer marketing, and corporate brand and communications. Our operations organisation will also move to report to Judson. By bringing operations into the commercial business, we can tighten the feedback loop between what customers need and how we deliver and support them. Carolina Dybeck Happe will continue to report to me, as she works on our overall company transformation and continues to closely partner with Judson."

Explaining Judson's role, he wrote, "Additionally, Judson will lead a new commercial leadership team that brings together leaders from engineering, sales, marketing, operations, and finance to drive our product strategy and governance, GTM readiness, and sales motions with shared accountability for the rigour and executional excellence our customers expect.This will also allow our engineering leaders and me to be laser focused on our highest ambition technical work—across our datacenter buildout, systems architecture, AI science, and product innovation—to lead with intensity and pace in this generational platform shift. Each one of us needs to be at our very best in terms of rapidly learning new skills, adopting new ways to work, and staying close to the metal to drive innovation across the entire stack!!This isn’t just evolution, it’s reinvention, for each of us professionally and for Microsoft," signed off Nadella.



