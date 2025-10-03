Why did Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hand over his duties to Judson Althoff? Here's what's next for him

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test

European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH

Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...

Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...

Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead

Pakistan becoming 'rogue state'? At UNHRC, human rights expert highlights alarming enforced disappearances and...

BIG jolt to Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS to pay heavy penalty of Rs 500000 due to...

Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Police hands over singer's autopsy report to High Commission of India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Why did Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hand over his duties to Judson Althoff? Here's what's next for him

On October 1, 2025, Satya Nadella sent an email to employees, announcing Althoff taking on the new role of CEO of Microsoft’s Commercial Business, and Takeshi Numoto joining as Chief Marketing Officer in this new commercial business unit.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Why did Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hand over his duties to Judson Althoff? Here's what's next for him
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has relieved himself of some of his duties in a major restructuring at the tech company. The top leadership team appointed longtime sales chief Judson Althoff to oversee marketing and operations. The move freed Nadella from Microsoft’s Commercial business to shift his focus to technical innovation. 

On October 1, 2025, Satya Nadella sent an email to employees, announcing Althoff taking on the new role of CEO of Microsoft’s Commercial Business, and Takeshi Numoto joining as Chief Marketing Officer in this new commercial business unit. According to his email, the restructuring will enable him to concentrate on the company's significant data center expansion, artificial intelligence, and product development. 

In the email, Nadella wrote, "We are in the midst of a tectonic AI platform shift, one that requires us to both manage and grow our at-scale commercial business today, while building the new frontier and executing flawlessly across both. An image of Judson Althoff, chief executive officer of the commercial business at Microsoft. History shows that general purpose technologies like AI drive step changes in productivity and GDP growth, and we have a unique opportunity to help our customers and the world realise this promise."

Also read: Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why

"Our success depends on enabling commercial and public sector customers and partners to combine their human capital with new AI capabilities to change the frontier of how they operate. To accelerate this, we will increasingly need to bring together sales, marketing, operations, and engineering to drive growth and strengthen our position as the partner of choice for AI transformation. With this context, I have asked Judson Althoff to take on an expanded role as CEO of our commercial business. Over the past nine years, Judson has led our global sales organisation and was the architect behind designing and building Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) into what it is today: the “number one seed” in the industry and our company’s most important growth engine," he wrote.

"Takeshi Numoto and his marketing team will join this new organisation, with Takeshi reporting directly to Judson as CMO, while also continuing to report directly to me on all-up business models, planning, consumer marketing, and corporate brand and communications. Our operations organisation will also move to report to Judson. By bringing operations into the commercial business, we can tighten the feedback loop between what customers need and how we deliver and support them. Carolina Dybeck Happe will continue to report to me, as she works on our overall company transformation and continues to closely partner with Judson."

Explaining Judson's role, he wrote, "Additionally, Judson will lead a new commercial leadership team that brings together leaders from engineering, sales, marketing, operations, and finance to drive our product strategy and governance, GTM readiness, and sales motions with shared accountability for the rigour and executional excellence our customers expect.This will also allow our engineering leaders and me to be laser focused on our highest ambition technical work—across our datacenter buildout, systems architecture, AI science, and product innovation—to lead with intensity and pace in this generational platform shift. Each one of us needs to be at our very best in terms of rapidly learning new skills, adopting new ways to work, and staying close to the metal to drive innovation across the entire stack!!This isn’t just evolution, it’s reinvention, for each of us professionally and for Microsoft," signed off Nadella. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings
Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be
BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3% DA hike; check details
BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3 percent DA hike
Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'
Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs? White House says...
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE