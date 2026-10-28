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Why are Microsoft's old videos of luxury office perks going viral amid voluntary exit offer to 60,000 employees?

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Why are Microsoft's old videos of luxury office perks going viral amid voluntary exit offer to 60,000 employees?

Microsoft's reported voluntary exit offer covering 60,000 employees has brought old office lifestyle videos back into focus. Here's why they are going viral.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Why are Microsoft's old videos of luxury office perks going viral amid voluntary exit offer to 60,000 employees?
Why are Microsoft's old videos of luxury office perks going viral amid voluntary exit offer to 60,000 employees? (Filephoto)
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Old videos showing Microsoft employees enjoying free meals, snacks, office gyms and other workplace perks have resurfaced on social media amid reports of the technology giant's Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO), reportedly covering around 60,000 employees across India and three other countries.

The videos, originally shared by employees to showcase their daily office routines, have sparked fresh discussions about corporate work culture, employee benefits and job security in the technology sector.

Why are Microsoft employees' old videos going viral?

For years, employees at major technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Apple, have shared glimpses of their workplace routines on social media. Several Microsoft employees have posted Instagram reels featuring their daily schedules, office meals, recreational facilities and other benefits offered at the workplace.

Videos titled "A Day in the Life of a Microsoft Engineer" and "What I Eat at Microsoft Office" have particularly attracted attention, showing employees enjoying meals, snacks and other facilities during their working hours. However, these older clips have recently resurfaced following reports about Microsoft's voluntary exit programme, prompting social media users to revisit the workplace culture portrayed in them.

What is Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer?

According to reports, Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) reportedly covers approximately 60,000 employees across India and three other countries. A voluntary exit programme generally allows eligible employees to leave an organisation voluntarily, often under specified terms and conditions. Unlike compulsory layoffs, participation in such programmes is typically optional.

However, the specific eligibility criteria, financial benefits and other conditions of Microsoft's reported programme have not been detailed in the available information.

How did social media users react?

Following reports of the voluntary exit programme, several users on X, formerly Twitter, began sharing old Instagram reels featuring Microsoft employees enjoying workplace benefits.

Videos following the popular "What I Ate" format have also gained renewed attention, with users commenting on the meals and facilities available at large technology companies.

Some users attempted to draw a connection between the comfortable office lifestyles depicted in these videos and the company's reported decision to introduce the exit programme.

However, there is no verified evidence suggesting that employees' food habits, workplace perks or the activities shown in these videos influenced Microsoft's decision. The company has not confirmed any such connection.

The resurfacing of these videos has renewed discussions about the contrast between attractive workplace benefits and employment uncertainty.

 

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