Who is ‘Smart’ in digital learning and working spaces?

India is now the world’s largest internet market by number of users, making it a critical context for understanding digital learning environments and technology-enabled management education in India. Data from the Internet and Mobile Association of India and Kantar’s ICUBE 2023 report shows that Indians aged 18 to 24 form the most digitally active cohort in the country. Smartphone use among urban college students routinely exceeds four hours a day, reflecting broader shifts in digital consumer behaviour and digital media engagement among PGDM and management students, with social media platforms accounting for a substantial share of that time.

This usage does not occur separately from academic life but is deeply embedded within higher education learning ecosystems and management education environments. It overlaps with lectures, study sessions, group work, and exam preparation. But, why is this, usage pattern so rampant?. The shortest answer to this is the lack of agency of an average user to choose how they arrive at information, education, or entertainment. Once the phone screen is activated then the content that reaches the users is shaped by scrolling patterns that are continuously analysed by algorithms and used to decide what content appears next.

For college students in India, this mediated navigation has quietly become the default condition of life that seamlessly overlaps learning, leisure, and social life. Enchanting content, that is often meaningless keeps popping up, and it almost entraps the user who gets lost in the scroll pit with the thumb on an autopilot mode watching the nth food video or why cats are cuter and smarter than any other living creature or some AI generated video of humorous slips, falls and accidents, illustrating key concepts studied in digital marketing, consumer engagement, and strategic communications programmes.

What is interesting to note is that while a lot of attention is paid to youngsters and the reasons, impact and issues with their screen exposure and media consumption, it is important to recognize that every user of the phone (irrespective of the age), is addicted to the screen, reflecting broader patterns in the digital attention economy and digital consumer behaviour. The common belief is that GenZ and the upcoming Gen Alpha have an attention span of goldfish on Red Bull, but my analysis of the observational study (though with limited data size), brings out that even millennials can hardly watch a 60 second reel without getting bored.

Even they are hooked to their screens for long hours endlessly maneuvering through sensational videos, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook updates for hours. Drawing from my research studies, I can assert that media had always been designed to grab attention and squeeze every last drop of engagement. Be it a newspaper, a literary novel, a poster, a movie, shorts, a reel or a snap; the game has always been the same. So, shouldn’t we celebrate that finally media and this case social media have just perfected it art and purpose.

The irony, here is that as attention spans are dropping, the time spent on screens is rising and this becomes a perfect recipe for disaster, reflecting deeper challenges within digital learning environments and technology-enabled management education. The signs of concern and worry is that screen-based media consumption is like physical media on steroids. Research suggests that the algorithms developed by Meta, Google, Snap and others are engineered such

that the content served to the viewer triggers dopamine in their brain and every engagement likes, comments, shares, saves and sometimes even notifications work through the reward center in your brain. This, zest keeps getting higher, as the mind navigates from reward to recognition center, and the resistance keeps getting lower and lower. This decreased resistance to the time spent online is what is labelled as ‘Addiction’.

The challenge is that very often the demands of our professional lives, be it work or studies requires people to interact with the screen and that is the start of a downward spiral, particularly within digital-first management education environments and hybrid learning systems. Each professional today finds themselves caught in the need to spend time online, be it Zoom, Webex or Teams meeting, reflecting the realities of technology-enabled workplaces and digital collaboration environments. This constant attachment to work-related online engagement is termed as dedication while Instagram scrolling and Snapchat streaks are labelled addiction.

The point here is that we have reached a time when the line between the so-called productive screen time” and “wasting your time online” is getting blur. It requires attention and an exacerbated one because screens, social media and algorithms are extensively used by the adolescents and several studies reveal that adolescence is second most important phase of human brain development and many in this generation are not growing and learning through every day human experiences of real life, but their lessons of life are being curated by whatever the algorithms decides to serve them.

This is not a matter of fear, but of accountability because devices with limited privacy safeguards, track location, behaviour, and interaction patterns across daily life, algorithms gain a level of access unmatched by most institutions. The risk lies not in their current use, but in how easily such systems could be repurposed to influence behaviour at scale.

Finally, as an educator, my stance is that educational institutions can no longer afford to treat this as a peripheral or individual-level concern. Higher education institutions in India have invested heavily in digital infrastructure and online engagement while neglecting the structural effects of algorithmic environments on attention, cognition, and learning, which directly impact student learning outcomes in management education.

Responsibility to empower the users about digital usage has remained limited to misinformation and cybersecurity, but deeper issues about equipping students with ways to handle media that is clearly designed to distract, hook and monetize their focus, is amiss. Today we are educating a generation under conditions fundamentally different from those of even a decade ago. Learning now competes with entertainment that is smartly served to keep one endlessly engaged and is only a scroll away.





(Utkarsh Dwivedi has done his Ph.D. in Media & Entertainment Studies from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad with dual specialization in Marketing & Finance and a Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Production Engineering from Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology, Allahabad.)