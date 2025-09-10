Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, now by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, here's why

Rohan Paul, a Bengaluru-based AI engineer has drawn global attention after both Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai followed him on X, boosting his visibility as a rising voice in artificial intelligence.

Rare social media moment

For Rohan Paul, what seemed like a regular day quickly turned into something extraordinary when a notification popped up on his phone: Sundar Pichai had followed him on X. This came after Jeff Bezos was already following him, sparking buzz online and a flood of congratulatory messages from friends, peers, and admirers.

Who is Rohan Paul?

Rohan Paul is an AI engineer and entrepreneur based in Bengaluru. He runs a popular Substack newsletter called Rohan’s Bytes, where he breaks down complex topics in artificial intelligence and large language models into simple, easy-to-understand insights. Alongside writing, he actively works on AI projects, consults on LLM applications, and shares his thoughts regularly on X. Paul’s career also includes earlier roles in financial analytics and credit risk, and he holds an MBA in finance.

Why these follows matter

Getting a follow from two of the world’s most influential tech leaders isn’t just a social media achievement. For Paul, it signals global recognition of his work and insights. It has already amplified his reach, putting him in front of a much larger international audience and opening doors to new professional opportunities.

What’s next for him

With thousands of newsletter subscribers and a growing following on X, Rohan Paul is carving a niche for himself as a trusted voice in AI. His sharp analysis and ability to simplify technical research are what drew the attention of Pichai and Bezos, and they’re likely to keep him on the radar of many more leaders in the tech world.