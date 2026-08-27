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Who is Raul John Aju? Know about 16-year-old prodigy who developed 15 AI tools and hired his father for Rs 2 lakh

Who is Raul John Aju? Know about 16-year-old prodigy who developed 15 AI tools

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Who is Raul John Aju? Know about 16-year-old prodigy who developed 15 AI tools and hired his father for Rs 2 lakh

Kerala teenager Raul John Aju, who began learning AI at nine, now runs a startup at 16, has developed over 15 AI tools and even employs his father.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 06:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Who is Raul John Aju? Know about 16-year-old prodigy who developed 15 AI tools and hired his father for Rs 2 lakh
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While most 16-year-olds are focused on school, Kerala teenager Raul John Aju is balancing Class 12 studies with running his own AI startup. He leads a team of around 15 employees, has developed more than 15 AI tools and has reportedly trained nearly five lakh learners worldwide.

One of the most unusual parts of his journey is that Raul has also hired his father, Aju Joseph, and reportedly pays him Rs 2 lakh per month.

Started learning AI at the age of 9

Raul's interest in artificial intelligence began when he was just nine years old. His father's work at Adobe gave him access to technology tools, sparking his curiosity about AI. Instead of simply using the technology, Raul began experimenting with it and exploring how it worked.

By the age of 12, he had built MeBot, a robot for a school science project. The project marked the beginning of his journey from learning about technology to creating his own tools. Since then, Raul has developed more than 15 AI products, including MeBot, RESQ AI, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye.

When the 16-year-old became his father's boss

At just 16, Raul became the founder of a company and later hired his own father.

Aju Joseph has worked with major companies, including Amazon, Adobe, Wipro and IBM. Raul reportedly brought his father into the company because of his years of experience in technology and business.

Raul has said that he understands there are things he cannot learn overnight or simply through a phone or computer. His father’s experience, therefore, helps him understand how organisations and technology businesses function.

The teenager even joked that hiring his father was “good for my marketing.”

His AI training has reached nearly 5 lakh people

Apart from building AI tools, Raul has also focused on making artificial intelligence easier to understand and learn.

Through his startup and ThinkCraft Academy, his training programmes have reportedly reached nearly five lakh learners, including students and professionals associated with IITs, IIMs, international universities and corporate organisations.

Known as Raul the Rockstar on social media, he regularly shares information about AI and technology. He has also stressed that young people should learn to use AI without losing creativity, empathy and individuality.

From Kerala to the United Nations

Raul's work has taken him beyond classrooms and startup offices.

At the 2026 India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he participated in a UN-organised session on AI and children's safety. He also delivered the opening address, met UN Special Envoy Amandeep Gill and interacted with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Earlier, at the India Today South Conclave 2025, Raul spoke about India's potential to become a global technology leader. He highlighted the importance of research, creativity, education and skills rather than treating marks and degrees as the only measures of success.

At nine, Raul began exploring AI. At 12, he built a robot. By 16, he was running a company and employing his own father.

Yet, despite achieving so much at a young age, Raul's journey also shows that he understands one important thing: success does not mean knowing everything, but knowing that there is always more to learn.

 

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