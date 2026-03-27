Who is Kaley? Woman wins $6 million lawsuit against Meta, Google, know all about the social media addiction case against tech firms

Meta will reportedly pay 70% of the penalty, while Google will pay the remaining 30%. However, the tech giants have decided to defend themselves, while disagreeing with the verdict.

In a rather interesting take on social media addiction, a 20-year-old woman sued tech giants, Google and Meta, for fueling her addiction, and surprisingly, a jury in Los Angeles, US, has ruled in her favour, awarding her $6 million in compensation.|

Who is Kaley?

Kaley is a 20-year-old California woman who became the plaintiff in a landmark 2026 social media addiction trial against tech giants Meta (Instagram) and Alphabet/Google (YouTube). According to a report by BBC, the jury has ruled that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta - the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp - and Google, which owns YouTube, “acted with malice, oppression, or fraud” in the operation of their platforms, resulting in childhood social media addiction. Kaley received a total of $6 million (£4.5 million) in damages, including $3 million in compensatory damages and an additional $3 million in punitive damages. Meta will reportedly pay 70% of the penalty, while Google will pay the remaining 30%. However, the tech giants have decided to defend themselves, while disagreeing with the verdict. While Meta cited that a single app can't be blamed for mental health, Google asserted that the "case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site.”

What is the childhood social media addiction case all about?

In her argument, Kaley’s legal team stated that the social media platforms are designed like "digital casinos" to maximise engagement, not for the user's well-being. Their features are harmful, including push notifications for likes/comments, autoplay, and infinite scroll, which compel users to keep engaging, creating a "rush". Kaley testified that she would "panic" if she couldn't access the platforms. She began using YouTube at age 6 and Instagram at age 9, claiming she was a heavy user from a young age, often spending up to 16 hours a day on Instagram. Her mother filed the lawsuit when Kaley was minor, arguing that the companies failed to properly warn users about the addictive nature of their platforms.

Kaley also testified that the addiction led to anxiety, body dysmorphia, and even suicidal thoughts, and caused her to abandon hobbies and struggle with social relationships.



Meanwhile, the ruling came amid New Mexico’s ruling finding Meta liable for exposing children to sexually explicit material and risks from online predators. Many countries, including Australia, have already introduced restrictions for children’s access to social media, while the UK is assessing a potential ban for users under 16.