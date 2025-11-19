Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…

Apple designer Abidur Chowdhury, who helped develop the iPhone Air and appeared in its launch video, has left the company to join an AI startup. His exit has drawn attention within Apple, where he spent six years contributing to major product and marketing design efforts.

In a significant move within the global tech landscape, prominent Apple designer Abidur Chowdhury has resigned from the company to join an emerging artificial intelligence startup, the LA Times reported on Tuesday, 18 November 2025. His departure has reportedly created a stir inside Apple, especially as he had recently risen to greater visibility within the company's prestigious design division.

Key Figure Behind the iPhone Air Design

Chowdhury gained wide public recognition in September 2025 when he appeared in Apple’s official launch video for the iPhone Air, a high-profile role typically reserved for top design personnel. In the two-minute presentation, he detailed the creative process behind the device and highlighted its engineering refinements. Such on-camera appearances are considered a mark of trust within Apple’s internal culture.

Despite the growing attention around his exit, Apple has declined to comment on the development.

Professional Background and Early Career

Abidur Chowdhury, educated in Product Design and Technology at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, began his career in 2015 as an Industrial Design intern at Cambridge Consultants. His early trajectory included short stints at Curventa in 2016 and Layer Design in 2017, where he gained experience across various consumer and industrial design projects.

After working as a freelance industrial design consultant for over a year, Chowdhury joined Apple in January 2019. Over the following six years, he played a central role in shaping product aesthetics and was reportedly a major contributor to the iPhone Air’s development and supporting marketing efforts.

Although he is now reported to have moved to an AI startup, his LinkedIn profile still lists Apple as his current employer as of 19 November 2025.

A Departure Marking Another Shift in Apple’s Design Era

Chowdhury’s arrival at Apple in 2019 coincided with the departure of legendary design chief Jony Ive, marking the start of a new chapter in the company’s design philosophy. His own exit now comes as Apple continues to evolve its product lineup and prepares the second-generation iPhone Air, expected in 2027, according to Bloomberg.

While the reasons for Chowdhury’s move are not linked to the device’s launch, his transition to an AI-focused role underscores the broader shift of top design talent gravitating toward artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies.