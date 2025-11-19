FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 388 as 16 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...

Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says 'things happen'

What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGPT, Canva and other platforms

Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti reveals REAL reason why UP, Bihar dominate UPSC examinations, says, 'craze is...'

US Senate unanimously agrees to pass Epstein files bill, sending it to President Trump

Gold, silver prices today, November 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

'Bharat and Hindu are synonymous,' says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

This Bollywood star has invested in same real estate property as Elon Musk for over Rs 30 crore; not Big B, SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? iPhone Air designer leaves Apple due to...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 388 as 16 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; AQI at 388 at 16 stations

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar

Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…

Apple designer Abidur Chowdhury, who helped develop the iPhone Air and appeared in its launch video, has left the company to join an AI startup. His exit has drawn attention within Apple, where he spent six years contributing to major product and marketing design efforts.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 08:15 AM IST

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant move within the global tech landscape, prominent Apple designer Abidur Chowdhury has resigned from the company to join an emerging artificial intelligence startup, the LA Times reported on Tuesday, 18 November 2025. His departure has reportedly created a stir inside Apple, especially as he had recently risen to greater visibility within the company's prestigious design division.

Key Figure Behind the iPhone Air Design

Chowdhury gained wide public recognition in September 2025 when he appeared in Apple’s official launch video for the iPhone Air, a high-profile role typically reserved for top design personnel. In the two-minute presentation, he detailed the creative process behind the device and highlighted its engineering refinements. Such on-camera appearances are considered a mark of trust within Apple’s internal culture.

Despite the growing attention around his exit, Apple has declined to comment on the development.

Professional Background and Early Career

Abidur Chowdhury, educated in Product Design and Technology at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, began his career in 2015 as an Industrial Design intern at Cambridge Consultants. His early trajectory included short stints at Curventa in 2016 and Layer Design in 2017, where he gained experience across various consumer and industrial design projects.

After working as a freelance industrial design consultant for over a year, Chowdhury joined Apple in January 2019. Over the following six years, he played a central role in shaping product aesthetics and was reportedly a major contributor to the iPhone Air’s development and supporting marketing efforts.

Although he is now reported to have moved to an AI startup, his LinkedIn profile still lists Apple as his current employer as of 19 November 2025.

A Departure Marking Another Shift in Apple’s Design Era

Chowdhury’s arrival at Apple in 2019 coincided with the departure of legendary design chief Jony Ive, marking the start of a new chapter in the company’s design philosophy. His own exit now comes as Apple continues to evolve its product lineup and prepares the second-generation iPhone Air, expected in 2027, according to Bloomberg.

While the reasons for Chowdhury’s move are not linked to the device’s launch, his transition to an AI-focused role underscores the broader shift of top design talent gravitating toward artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…
Who is Abidur Chowdhury? iPhone Air designer leaves Apple due to...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 388 as 16 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone
Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; AQI at 388 at 16 stations
School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...
School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today
Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says 'things happen'
Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGPT, Canva and other platforms
What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGP
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE