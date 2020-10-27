Where does India stand in missile race, know here

US, Russia and China continue to remain the strongest in the world because of their missile strength. Missile power is seen to be the utmost strength of countries in today’s time and the country that amasses the greater number of missiles and has the state-of-the-art R&D will outdo others in the global race for supremacy.

According to an NYT report, Russia, America, China, Britain, France and India are considered the most powerful countries in the world in missile strength. These countries have such missiles that can attack any part of the world and lead the race for missile supremacy.

According to reports, the US, Russia and China have hypersonic technology missiles, while India has also successfully tested hypersonic technology. North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Korea and Taiwan are also moving fast in gaining missile strength as these countries are also engaged in making their missile systems modern and powerful.