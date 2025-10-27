When will the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50MP Dual Camera and 7,300mAh Battery launch in India?

The OnePlus 15, set to launch soon in India, will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP dual camera setup. With a 7,300mAh battery and 120W fast charging, it promises powerful performance and long battery life. Expect a mid-November 2025 release.

The much-anticipated OnePlus 15 is gearing up for its launch in India and other global markets, following its recent debut in China on October 27. A microsite for the phone has already gone live on Amazon India, confirming that the device will be available for purchase through the platform. The 'coming soon' tag on the microsite has already sparked excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the official release.

Design and Display: Sleek, Premium, and Fast

The OnePlus 15 largely follows the design language seen in its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 series, with a familiar flat-edge design. However, it brings notable upgrades in terms of the display. Featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, the phone promises smooth visuals and excellent colour reproduction. The reduced bezels offer an expansive screen that will appeal to both casual users and mobile gamers, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The phone’s design aims to strike a balance between sleek aesthetics and powerful functionality, positioning it as a performance-driven flagship.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring lightning-fast performance. Paired with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, the phone is expected to deliver a seamless user experience, making it an attractive option for those seeking top-tier performance in everyday use, gaming, and multitasking.

The Indian variant will sport this powerful combination, ensuring smooth operation across a range of applications. On the software side, OxygenOS 16 promises a clean, user-friendly interface with improved features and stability over previous versions.

Camera: Cutting-Edge Imaging Capabilities

OnePlus has also focused on upgrading its camera system, and the OnePlus 15 doesn’t disappoint. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony main sensor, complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. This setup promises exceptional photography capabilities, from stunning low-light shots to crisp zoomed-in images.

Battery and Charging: Speed and Efficiency

Battery life has always been a strong point for OnePlus, and the OnePlus 15 takes it a step further. With a massive 7,300mAh Glacier Battery, it will likely provide all-day usage even for power users. Moreover, the device is expected to support 120W Super Flash Charge, allowing users to charge the phone in record time, while 50W Wireless Flash Charge provides a convenient charging option for those who prefer wire-free charging.

Pricing and Availability

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000 in India, positioning it as a high-end flagship smartphone. The device will likely launch in mid-November 2025, giving eager fans just a few weeks to get their hands on the device.

For those in the UK, reports suggest the same configuration (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) will be priced around GBP 949 (roughly Rs 1.11 lakh). While the exact launch date for India is yet to be confirmed, the phone will be available on OnePlus.in and Amazon India once it's officially released.

The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a formidable flagship with cutting-edge features, including a powerful chipset, enhanced battery life, and a top-tier camera setup. With its imminent launch, fans are excited to see how the device will compete in the crowded premium smartphone market, offering a high-performance alternative to other flagship phones in 2025.