When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, at its annual event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. This year's event tagline is 'Awe dropping'. But do you know when was the first-ever iPhone launched, and what was its price?

First Apple IPhone

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs launched the first-ever iPhone in 2007. At launch, it came in 4GB and 8GB models, priced at $499 and $599, respectively. It featured a 3.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera and touch screen technology. Apple had sold one million iPhones within 74 days after its launch on June 29, 2007.

iPhone 17 series

While the iPhone 17 series will be the showstopper of the Apple Awe Dropping event, rumours suggest there could be more surprises, including a new Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 11 and possibly the Apple AirPods Pro 3. In terms of size, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to feature a 6.6-inch screen and weigh around 145 grams.

