FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains

Snubbed at IPL 2026 auction, former CSK star makes powerful statement with career-high score

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends

Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Crypto Liability

India Just Gave You Data Rights. Now We Need a Consent Wallet for a Billion People

Elliptic confirms what regulators feared: Launderers now move across 10 blockchains at a time

Raat Akeli Hai 2 movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in hauntingly mysterious murder-mystery; Deepti Naval, Chitrangda Singh surprise

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'

Bangladesh violence: Mohammad Yunus issues FIRST statement on alleged lynching of Hindu man in Mymensingh; says 'There is no ...'

SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains

When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs pe

Snubbed at IPL 2026 auction, former CSK star makes powerful statement with career-high score

Snubbed at IPL 2026 auction, former CSK star makes powerful statement with caree

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day

In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day

In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day

IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?

IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains

Laundering didn’t outsmart the system. It simply outran it.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains
Rs 623 CRORE VANISHED Permissionless Rails FAILED India Needs PERMISSIONED BLOCKCHAINS NOW
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a span of just 30 days, Rs 623 crore moved across 27 crypto exchanges in India, slipping through a series of rapid wallet hops that left investigators piecing together fragments of a trail. This was not the work of a highly coordinated global network. It was the inevitable consequence of a financial ecosystem built on permissionless architectures where money can move faster than compliance, and anonymity can move faster than accountability.

The scandal is shocking in scale, but unsurprising in mechanism. It reveals a fundamental misalignment between how crypto rails currently operate and how modern financial integrity must be preserved. If India is serious about safeguarding its digital economy, it cannot continue relying on luck, retroactive investigations, or fragmented oversight. It needs infrastructure, not improvisation.

Why Rs 623 crore could vanish: the architecture behind invisibility

Crypto laundering today does not rely on genius or technical brilliance. It relies on three deeply structural attributes of public blockchains: anonymity, speed, and disconnection between identity and activity.
Wallets, for instance, carry no inherent identity layer. Anyone can create one (or hundreds) without ever binding them to real-world verification. This effectively gives bad actors infinite “fresh starts,” making follow-the-money investigations dramatically harder from the first moment funds move.

Once money enters the system, it rarely stays still. It hops quickly and repeatedly. A typical laundering chain can travel through ten or more wallets in minutes, tearing apart contextual linkages at each step. After enough hops, the original source becomes statistically and operationally obscured.

And compounding all of this is a missing layer that traditional finance takes for granted: pre-transaction compliance. Banks screen for sanctions, risk, jurisdiction, and counterparty before a transfer goes through. Most crypto systems perform none of these checks until long after a transaction has settled, if at all. This isn’t a loophole. It’s the design.

The world has moved to sanctioning wallets, not just people

Recent actions from the U.S. Treasury’s OFAC mark a profound shift in global compliance. Beyond sanctioning individuals or entities, OFAC is now adding specific wallet addresses and even smart contract addresses to its SDN list. This means the risk has fundamentally changed. In a permissionless environment, anyone, from an Indian exchange to a small P2P tradercan unknowingly interact with a sanctioned address.

And intent doesn’t matter. Interacting with a blacklisted wallet, even inadvertently, can trigger legal and regulatory consequences. As Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala, puts it: “When money moves algorithmically, compliance needs to move algorithmically too.” This is where India must recognize that regulatory tightening is not a temporary reaction. It is the new normal. And it requires infrastructure-level responses, not piecemeal compliance fixes.

Decentralisation cannot mean deregulation
 

Over the past decade, “permissionless innovation” became a rallying cry for the crypto world. But with laundering accelerating, with sanctioned wallets proliferating, and with exchanges increasingly exposed to second-order violations, that narrative has run its course.

Permissionless systems have extraordinary value for experimentation and open innovation. But they are structurally incompatible with environments where accountability, traceability, and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable. As Tapan notes: “The future of Web3 isn’t permissionless or centralised. It’s permissioned and accountable.” And India, more than any other country, needs this duality.

The architecture India now needs is Permissioned + Programmable
 
To prevent another Rs 623 crore incident, not react to it, India requires a new class of digital infrastructure. This infrastructure must combine identity-anchored participation with real-time, programmable compliance. That begins with two foundational layers:
 
 
1. Permissioned Blockchains (like Kalp)
Kalp represents the kind of secure, transparent, identity-anchored blockchain environment that is purpose-built for regulated and institutional use. It enables:
verified participants
granular access control
transparent transaction flows
enforceable policy rules
auditability across every hop
In a Kalp-like environment, laundering chains cannot vanish into anonymity because anonymity doesn’t exist there in the first place.
 
2. Programmable Compliance Engines (like Kwala)
Where permissioned chains provide trusted rails, programmable engines like Kwala provide the logical backbone that enforces compliance before, during, and after every transaction.
Kwala can:
screen wallet addresses against OFAC/SDN lists in real time,
detect hop-chains automatically,
stop transactions from touching high-risk wallets,
execute automated AML logic,
generate built-in audit trails,
and enforce policies without manual intervention.
This is what a compliance-first Web3 looks like.
Not policing.
Engineering.

Why KYC and AML are no longer enough

Most of the Rs 623 crore scandal happened after onboarding—not before it. That’s the irony. KYC identifies a user at one point in time, while laundering takes advantage of what happens after. Once funds start moving, the speed, volume, and anonymity of crypto rails render traditional compliance tools almost irrelevant. As Tapan says: “KYC tells you who someone was. AML tells you what they did. But neither tells you what they’re about to do.”
 
Modern financial integrity depends on predictive, programmable, real-time compliance—not retrospective reporting. And that requires infrastructure aligned with how money moves today.

The 623-crore case is not an incident. It’s a preview.

If India does not evolve its digital rails, we will see more incidents:
more hop-chain laundering
more sanctioned addresses in circulation
more exchanges exposed to accidental violations
more funds leaking through high-velocity routes
 
We are not facing a crime problem. We are facing an architecture problem. And architecture is something India is uniquely positioned to lead—thanks to its experience with digital public infrastructure, its deep fintech ecosystem, and its growing Web3 innovation landscape. But leadership requires acknowledging a simple truth: Permissionless systems cannot carry the weight of national digital finance. We need rails designed for responsibility.

Conclusion: India cannot rely on luck. It must rely on architecture.

Rs 623 crore didn’t disappear into thin air. It moved through rails that were never designed to stop it. If India is to protect its citizens, exchanges, institutions, and emerging Web3 economy, it must invest in:
permissioned ecosystems,
programmable compliance layers,
real-time sanction detection,
identity-anchored transaction flows,
and auditability at chain-level speed.
 
This is how we prevent the next laundering cycle; not by chasing criminals after the fact, but by building systems where anonymity cannot weaponise itself. In the next decade of Web3, speed will matter. Innovation will matter. But nothing will matter more than trust. And trust isn’t a policy. It’s infrastructure.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Will fog affect India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad after Lucknow washout? Check today's weather forecast
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Will fog affect India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad aft
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, Smriti Irani, Aamir Khan: Biggest newsmakers who ruled entertainment headlines in 2025
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, and other: Biggest newsmakers
When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains
When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs pe
Snubbed at IPL 2026 auction, former CSK star makes powerful statement with career-high score
Snubbed at IPL 2026 auction, former CSK star makes powerful statement with caree
Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement