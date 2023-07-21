Headlines

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Highest-paid Indian influencers, their net worth

5 most repeated actors in Christopher Nolan films

Weight loss tips: Best dry fruits to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Technology

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

The company intends to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a message reaction feature for channels on Android beta.

For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings”, reports WABetaInfo.

In that section, admins will be able to manage certain options for their channels.

The company intends to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

“In reality, this was not so unexpected since the community announcement group already provides users with the ability to react to messages, but this discovery further confirms their plans to bring this feature to channels,” the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to improve the users’ interactions.

The animated avatars will likely bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

The Meta-owned platform was also rolling out a new ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

With this feature, beta users can now link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR Code.

Meanwhile, last month, another report mentioned that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

