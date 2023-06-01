Search icon
WhatsApp working on 'discover channel' feature for Android beta

The feature to discover new channels is currently under development and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for Android beta which will allow users to discover new channels by using filters.

For the new feature, the platform will add a new section which will allow users to search for particular channels, reports WABetaInfo.

Users will be able to search for a channel by entering the channel's name in the new section.

Moreover, the new section will provide users with three filters -- recently added, popularity and alphabetically.

The feature to discover new channels is currently under development and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a broadcast channel conversation for Android, including 12 new features.

The features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy and reporting.

