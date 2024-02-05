Twitter
Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart’s rival gets Rs 207566750 push, plans to add…

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

WhatsApp working on a new feature for Apple iPhone users, to allow them to quickly place calls

It is intended to improve overall accessibility by providing a quick and intuitive shortcut for calling favourite contacts directly from the calls tab.

Ayushmann Chawla

Feb 05, 2024

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and millions of users access the app for their day to day communications. Although initially WhatsApp was only used for messaging, it now has more than that and people also rely on Meta’s app for calls. The company rolls out new features from time to time to make the experience better for users. It is now reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to select favourite contacts for a more convenient call placement on iOS. The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will appear at the top of the calls tab so a phone call is always just one tap away.

It is intended to improve overall accessibility by providing a quick and intuitive shortcut for calling favourite contacts directly from the calls tab.

“We believe that this feature will elevate the user experience by providing a personalised way to connect with their favourite contacts, improving the communication process,” the report said.

“By designating certain contacts as favourites, users can ensure that these contacts are readily available at the forefront of their calling interface,” it added.

The feature to designate favourite contacts is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers.

“You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With this feature, you can turn your photos into stickers or personalise existing stickers. (with inputs from IANS)

