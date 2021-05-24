WhatsApp won't limit features if you don't agree to its new privacy policy

WhatsApp on Monday said it will not limit the functionality for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy but will continue to remind users about the update.

Days after the government directed the Facebook-owned platform to withdraw its controversial user privacy policy, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company has responded to the Government of India's letter and has assured them that the privacy of users "remains our highest priority", reported BGR India.

WhatsApp also said that users who don't accept the privacy policy will no longer lose features, as previously announced.

The WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement that the company "will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks."

"Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook," the spokesperson added.

"We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP (personal data protection) law comes into effect," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated that the recent update does not change the privacy of people's personal messages.

Noting that many Indian users depend on WhatsApp for communicating on a daily basis, the ministry had said in the notice that it is irresponsible for WhatsApp to leverage its position in the Indian market to impose unfair terms and conditions.

As per the ministry, the changes to WhatsApp privacy policy and the manner of introducing the changes undermine the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security and user choice and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens.

The MeitY communication had noted that WhatsApp's new privacy policy is a violation of several provisions of the existing Indian laws and rules.

WhatsApp privacy policy came into effect on May 15 after months of controversies. Since then, the company has been reminding users to accept the privacy policy update or lose several key functions. In the latest statement, WhatsApp has confirmed that nothing of that sort will happen, which means that users who don't accept the policy will not lose access to any feature in the long run.

WhatsApp, in the past, has said it is open to answering any questions from the government on privacy and that it will continue to explain to users that their messages are end-to-end encrypted.

