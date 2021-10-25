WhatsApp will stop working on THESE Android and iPhones after 7 days - Check full list here

With the yearend approaching, it means the end of WhatsApp’s support for another round of Android devices and iPhones. As per a recent list shared released by Facebook-owned texting platform WhatsApp, the app’s support for many devices belonging to different brands will conclude beginning from November 1, 2021.

However, it is to be noted that the conclusion of WhatsApp support for particular mobile devices does not indicate that the app will stop working from the above-mentioned date. Nevertheless, such devices will no longer get new feature, upgrades or security updates rolled out by WhatsApp as the app in these smartphones will turn obsolete.

The following smartphones and devices will no longer receive WhatsApp support starting from November 1.

ZTE: ZTE’s devices Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad V987, and Grand Memo will no longer receive WhatsApp support.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II.

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 small, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2

Apple: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S Plus

Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S

Some other devices from makers like Alcatel, HTC and Lenovo will also not receive WhatsApp support as notified. This will make the devices incompatible for future updates and upgrades.

In terms of operating systems, WhatsApp support will end for Android smartphones operation on Android OS 4.0.3 or earlier, while support will end for Apple iPhones running on iOS 9 or earlier OS.