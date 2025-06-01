WhatsApp users, be alert! Starting from June 1,2025, You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop working on several 'old' generation iPhones and Android phones, with old software.

WhatsApp users, be alert! Starting from June 1,2025, You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, but this only applies to old smartphone users. WhatsApp will stop working on several 'old' generation iPhones and Android phones, with old software. This software will be no longer able to support WhatsApp as Meta has brought a huge change in the minimum system requirements for WhatsApp to work in the phones. Users will face difficulty in making phone calls, assessing chats and sending messages.

What are the changes?

In an update to the WhatsApp system, this step has been taken for security purposes. The WhasApp will be functional only in iPhones that run iOS 15.1 or later and Android phones having Android 5.1 or newer.

WhatsApp will shutdown in these devices

iPhones:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)



Android Phones

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Sony Xperia Z1

LG G2

Huawei Ascend P6

Moto G (1st Gen)

Moto E (2014)

Motorola Razr HD

HTC One X

Samsung Galaxy S3



WhatsApp is taking this step to enhance security of the users. WhatsApp introduces new modern safety features like hey become unable to support advanced features like end-to-end encryption, video calling, and improved user interface options. However, the older versions are not capable to support these features.

Old generational phone users now have to switch to new phones. If you’re unsure about your phone’s software version, you can check it in your phone’s Settings > About Phone (or About Device). Also keep updating your software regularly, for seamless use of other apps too. You can also backup your chats on the WhatsApp to avoid any data lost.