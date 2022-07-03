WhatsApp will soon let you hide your 'online status' from everyone

File photo

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to hide their last seen status, status and other things. But users cannot hide their ‘online status’ from their contacts on WhatsApp.

However, as per the latest information, the online messaging app platform is working on the same. Following this users can hide their ‘online status’ from specific users or everyone.

According to WABetaInfo, future features of WhatsApp on iOS will allow users to hide their current activity status and even their online status from specific users or everyone.

Sharing updates about the same, WABetaInfo tweeted, “WhatsApp is working on the ability to hide the online status! WhatsApp is finally listening to user feedback by developing a feature that lets us choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp!”

The messaging app will allow you to hide your `Last seen status` from anyone outside your contact list. Another option called `Show as Last Seen` applies the same logic to online status.

The development team is also working on editing messages and responding to chat messages. In fact, some features have already been published to public beta testers.

However, the actual time when these will be available to all users has not been announced yet.

