WhatsApp will soon automatically mute large group chats for you

WhatsApp

WhatsApp groups can be pretty annoying at times, especially when you are not part of the conversation but still constantly get bugged by notifications. Although WhatsApp offers a mute feature that allows users to silence the group notification for a certain amount of time, it is not always possible to mute a group. It appears that WhatsApp also understood this issue and the platform has reportedly rolled out a new feature that automatically mute large group chats to help reduce the amount of notifications. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook owned platform has rolled out a new beta update that brings the new group feature for Android users. The WhatApp beta update brings the version of the app up to 2.22.24.15.

The new WhatsApp feature was in works for quite some time and references for it have been spotted in previous beta updates. Once the feature is available, an alert revealing that group has been automatically muted to reduce notifications. “This group has over 256 participants and was automatically muted to help reduce notifications” the alert in the group reads.

Also read: WhatsApp rival Signal starts to roll out Instagram-like stories feature



WhatsApp recently also rolled out the capability to add 1024 participants in a group. Apart from this, the messaging platform also released the much-awaited Communities feature that allows group admins to manage multiple groups under a single umbrella. WhatsApp Communities feature allows users to create a large community on the messaging platform in which a large number of users can come together under a huge umbrella just like a school, office or any other organisation where people who don’t specifically know each other are associated by a common thing.