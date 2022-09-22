WhatsApp will soon allow you to edit messages after sending, similar to iMessage

Unquestionably, one of the most widely used messaging services worldwide is WhatsApp. Due to its popularity, the creators appear to be working regularly to update and add new features.

Users may now arrange messages by date and hide their online status thanks to a new feature that was recently added to WhatsApp beta Users may soon get the function to edit messages that have already been delivered, according to a recent WABetaInfo post.

Although the exact functionality of the feature is currently unknown, WhatsApp will likely mark messages as edited by adding an "edited" label.

Additionally, there is a rumour that users may get access to message editing for a limited time. It appears that there is still work to be done on the ability to alter delivered messages. Currently, beta testers are unable to modify messages as part of the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.20.12 upgrade.

It's noteworthy to remember that WhatsApp was developing the same feature in May of this year before abruptly deciding to discontinue it without providing any justification. We may have to wait a bit before the function is made available to everyone because there is currently no information on when it will be added to WhatsApp's stable version.

After Apple announced one of the most awaited features in its latest software Ios 16, which lets users edit messages sent through iMessage, Whatsapp is now all set to roll out its new edit message feature. This feature has been the most awaited feature expected by the users and will let one alter messages after being sent.

According to a report from earlier this month, WhatsApp may discontinue supporting older iPhone models as early as October. Users of iOS 10 and iOS 11 are now receiving similar notifications.