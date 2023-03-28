WhatsApp will soon allow you to edit messages after sending, check how the feature will work

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will soon allow Apple iPhone users to edit message once it has been sent. WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and millions of users have been asking for the edit message for quite a long time now. The feature will work in a similar way as it does in iMessage. Although WhatsApp has not officially revealed anything about the feature, references to it have been spotted several times in beta updates by WABetaInfo.

Now as per the latest report by publication, once the feature is rolled out, users will be able to quickly and easily edit their mistakes in a message without sending additional messages. In addition, it will also improve communication between users as it will offer users a way to ensure that their messages are clear, concise, and error-free.

Moreover, the report stated that messages can be edited within 15 minutes and will be marked with an "edited" label within the message bubble. The ability to edit messages is currently under development.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android.

The chat comes marked with a green badge and includes tips and tricks on how to use the app and information on new features and updates. Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account. (with inputs from IANS)