WhatsApp will NOT work on these smartphones from today - Check full list here

Facebook-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp keeps on updating its application on each operating system with an aim to enhance the security and feature list. EVery time an update is rolled out the minimum hardware requirements to run the new features increases. It is learnt that older smartphones will stop running the Meta-owned, messaging application.

According to reports, WhatsApp will remove support for some Android, iOS and KaiOS devices running on old OS versions from today amd Whatsapp will not work on some smartphones.

Android

Devices that run on Android 4.0.4 and older versions will not support Whatsapp from today. It may be recalled that Icecream Sandwich update was released in 2011.

Some popular Android smartphones on which Whatsapp will stop working are Samsung Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F7, Optimus F5 and more.

The list of Android phones released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from several companies including Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others.

iOS

WhatsApp will run on iOS 10 and newer versions. Any iPhone running on OS older than iOS 10 will not work from November 1. Apple iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE (1st generation) will not support Whatsapp anymore.