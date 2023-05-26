WhatsApp will allow you to chat with someone without their phone number, borrowing Telegram feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and talking to someone using the app means sharing your phone number, which many users aren’t comfortable about. To resolve this issue, WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing phone numbers. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may soon allow users to create a unique username for their account, just like Telegram, which will allow them to connect to other users without the need of a contact number. The feature is currently under development but its references have been spotted in the latest beta update for Android users.

The screenshot shared in the report reveals that WhatsApp will add a dedicated section for this feature and users will be able to access it by going to WhatsApp Settings > Profile. The new feature will add another layer of privacy to the accounts. As the feature is still under development, it is too early to say how it will work and when the users will finally be able to get access to it.

WhatsApp users can now also easily create customised stickers with their own images right within the app. The sticker maker tool was rolled out by the messaging platform almost a year ago for desktop users and now it is available for Apple iPhone users as well. The new feature comes with the latest version of WhatsApp that is available on Apple Play Store.