Latest WhatsApp update has new features for Android users, know what

Android users will witness new features in the latest WhatsApp beta update. The instant messaging app has added voice note waveforms. Users will now see a waveform instead of a straight line in a voice message.

The feature is visible for all the beta testers in the 2.21.13.17 WhatsApp Android version. The latest WhatsApp beta update has also added the ability to forward in-app sticker packs to friends or family members It is worthing noting that this feature is already available for iPhone users.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo reported that it has spotted in a future update that real-time waveforms will be shown while recording a voice message. This means the waves will be smaller or larger depending on how loud your voice is.

Also, it was noticed that with 2.21.13.17 beta build, business accounts on WhatsApp did not show an online status or the ‘last seen' message anymore under their name as they typically did. Instead, it only says “Business Account” under the name. WABetaInfo noted that it is still possible to see the ‘last seen' and online status from WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS and if this feature is still present with the next beta build, the changes will be made to the other version of WhatsApp as well.