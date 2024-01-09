Headlines

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

'India has always been...': Maldives tourism body reacts to derogatory comments against PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who got job at Microsoft after applying over 30 times, she quit after few months due to...

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Amazing health benefits of blue corn

7 foods to avoid in winter

Top 10 Jr NTR films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Meet actress who has worked in Rs 650 crore film, was once addicted to alcohol, one decision changed...

HomeTechnology

Technology

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

This feature is also applicable to one-on-one calls, offering a synchronized audio experience for individual video chats," the report explains.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

article-main
WhatsApp
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing a new functionality on Android that enables users to share music audio while on a video call. As per insights from WABetaInfo, some beta testers now have access to this feature, allowing them to listen to video and music audio together during a call. "This function is particularly notable when a call participant shares their screen, as any audio played on their device will be simultaneously shared with others in the call. This feature is also applicable to one-on-one calls, offering a synchronized audio experience for individual video chats," the report explains.

The report highlights that this new capability not only enhances group interactions by fostering a sense of unity but also adds a deeper level of connection to one-on-one conversations.

Additionally, this feature enables users on a call to collectively watch videos, thereby allowing them to share audio during their video calls. This creates opportunities for participants to synchronize their video watching, essentially setting up a virtual movie-viewing or content-sharing session.

Over the next few weeks, this feature is expected to become available to an increasing number of users.

In other developments, WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature enabling users to search for others using their usernames. In an upcoming update of the web client, individuals will be able to find others by typing their username into the search bar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

COVID-19: India witnesses 605 fresh cases, total COVID case tally stands at over 4.5 crore

61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, state on high alert

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

Aishwarya Sharma reacts as Bigg Boss gives Abhishek a second chance after slapping Samarth Jurel: 'Salman sir jab...'

Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE