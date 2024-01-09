WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

This feature is also applicable to one-on-one calls, offering a synchronized audio experience for individual video chats," the report explains.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing a new functionality on Android that enables users to share music audio while on a video call. As per insights from WABetaInfo, some beta testers now have access to this feature, allowing them to listen to video and music audio together during a call. "This function is particularly notable when a call participant shares their screen, as any audio played on their device will be simultaneously shared with others in the call. This feature is also applicable to one-on-one calls, offering a synchronized audio experience for individual video chats," the report explains.

The report highlights that this new capability not only enhances group interactions by fostering a sense of unity but also adds a deeper level of connection to one-on-one conversations.

Additionally, this feature enables users on a call to collectively watch videos, thereby allowing them to share audio during their video calls. This creates opportunities for participants to synchronize their video watching, essentially setting up a virtual movie-viewing or content-sharing session.

Over the next few weeks, this feature is expected to become available to an increasing number of users.

In other developments, WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature enabling users to search for others using their usernames. In an upcoming update of the web client, individuals will be able to find others by typing their username into the search bar.