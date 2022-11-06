Search icon
WhatsApp users will no longer be able to send view-once messages on desktop, know why

The View Once functionality will not be available to WhatsApp Web/Desktop, WhatsApp for Windows, or WhatsApp beta for macOS users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta, will no longer allow desktop users to send view-once messages. WaBetaInfo, a website that analyses the rollout of current and upcoming WhatsApp features, claims that desktop users can no longer send and open messages with a single click. The WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform), and WhatsApp beta for Mac are all covered (native Catalyst app).
 
According to the report, the screenshot-blocking functionality would not work with the view once feature, hence it was decided to remove it from the desktop. Sending messages using the view once option adds an additional layer of security. On a PC, the view once messages can be opened and screenshotted, but on a smartphone, the view once messages cannot be screenshotted. It's possible that this breached the sender's privacy. (Also Read: Wipro announces 100% variable pay for employees in second quarter)
 
The recipient is no longer able to screenshot a message once it has been accessed on a PC thanks to recent upgrades from WhatsApp. Despite this, they are still able to screenshot the view-once message using a separate phone. Use caution when transmitting messages or media to other WhatsApp users, therefore.
 
In order to enhance user experience, WhatsApp has incorporated four new features. The ability to establish in-chat polls is included, along with features like Communities on WhatsApp, 32-person video conferencing, groups with up to 1024 members, and more.
 
WhatsApp Communities is a huge feature that is now being rolled out, as you may recall. These are close-knit groups, therefore they need more tools for organising and managing their communication. It is now possible to organise group conversations on WhatsApp by joining numerous groups under a single banner in places like neighbourhoods, workplaces, and parents at school. Administrators of groups will establish and oversee communities on WhatsApp. To choose which groups are a part of their Community, administrators also have the option of creating new groups or joining existing groups.
