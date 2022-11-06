WhatsApp users will no longer be able to send view-once messages on desktop, know why

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta, will no longer allow desktop users to send view-once messages. WaBetaInfo, a website that analyses the rollout of current and upcoming WhatsApp features, claims that desktop users can no longer send and open messages with a single click. The WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform), and WhatsApp beta for Mac are all covered (native Catalyst app).

Also Read: Wipro announces 100% variable pay for employees in second quarter) According to the report, the screenshot-blocking functionality would not work with the view once feature, hence it was decided to remove it from the desktop. Sending messages using the view once option adds an additional layer of security. On a PC, the view once messages can be opened and screenshotted, but on a smartphone, the view once messages cannot be screenshotted. It's possible that this breached the sender's privacy. (

The recipient is no longer able to screenshot a message once it has been accessed on a PC thanks to recent upgrades from WhatsApp. Despite this, they are still able to screenshot the view-once message using a separate phone. Use caution when transmitting messages or media to other WhatsApp users, therefore.

In order to enhance user experience, WhatsApp has incorporated four new features. The ability to establish in-chat polls is included, along with features like Communities on WhatsApp, 32-person video conferencing, groups with up to 1024 members, and more.