WhatsApp users to get 15 new durations for disappearing messages

Users will undoubtedly have more control over the messages they send and receive with the addition of more durations for disappearing messages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages.

Currently, the platform supports three durations for disappearing messages-- 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days, reports WABetaInfo. The new durations will be present under the "More options" menu.

The menu will include 15 new durations -- 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour.

Users will undoubtedly have more control over the messages they send and receive with the addition of more durations for disappearing messages.

The report further mentioned that the 1-hour duration will likely be helpful for messages containing sensitive or confidential information because it will enable users to send a message that vanishes quickly, preventing the message from being saved on the recipient`s device for a long time.

For those who are unaware, disappearing messages is a feature that allows users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver`s chat after a certain period of time.

