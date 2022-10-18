WhatsApp users should keep THESE things in mind to avoid getting banned

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
WhatsApp has always been in the spotlight, when it comes to concerns over the security and safety of its users. The messaging service run by Meta is frequently attacked by scammers and hackers, and it even disseminates false information. WhatsApp constantly provides security updates and privacy services to prevent nefarious activity. The instant messaging software uses a combination of spam detection technology and security measures to protect users from scammers and other dubious accounts. The instant messaging service, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million Indian users in the last few months.
There are 5 tips to prevent your account from getting banned on WhatsApp:
1. Think again before forwarding messages
WhatsApp has established a label for all forwarded messages and placed a restriction on the number of times you can transmit messages, to encourage users to think twice before sharing. Don't forward a communication if you are unsure of its veracity or don't know who sent it.
2. Avoid automated and bulk messages
User feedback and machine learning technologies are combined by WhatsApp to identify and block accounts that send unsolicited automated messages. So be careful not to use WhatsApp for bulk messaging, auto-messaging, or auto-dialling.
3. Communicate with known contacts
Only send messages to those who have contacted you first or have requested you to contact them on WhatsApp.
4. Respect boundaries
Ask for permission before adding someone to a WhatsApp group and in case they remove themselves from the group then respect their boundaries and do not add them back until and unless they say so.
5. Don’t violate Terms of Services of WhatsApp
WhatsApp Terms of Service prohibit any sort of behaviours that can fall into the categories of illegal, defamatory, intimidating, harassing, or publishing falsehoods.