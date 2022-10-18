WhatsApp users should keep THESE things in mind to avoid getting banned

WhatsApp has always been in the spotlight, when it comes to concerns over the security and safety of its users. The messaging service run by Meta is frequently attacked by scammers and hackers, and it even disseminates false information. WhatsApp constantly provides security updates and privacy services to prevent nefarious activity. The instant messaging software uses a combination of spam detection technology and security measures to protect users from scammers and other dubious accounts. The instant messaging service, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million Indian users in the last few months.

WhatsApp deploys security measures and processes to help keep users safe on the platform and applies spam detection technology to spot and take action on accounts engaging in abnormal behaviour to stop spam. For example- If WhatsApp identifies your usage as a scam, spam or liable to put other users’ safety at risk, it could ban your account. Also read: WhatsApp users may soon be able to edit messages after sending, new feature under testing

There are 5 tips to prevent your account from getting banned on WhatsApp:

1. Think again before forwarding messages

WhatsApp has established a label for all forwarded messages and placed a restriction on the number of times you can transmit messages, to encourage users to think twice before sharing. Don't forward a communication if you are unsure of its veracity or don't know who sent it.

2. Avoid automated and bulk messages

User feedback and machine learning technologies are combined by WhatsApp to identify and block accounts that send unsolicited automated messages. So be careful not to use WhatsApp for bulk messaging, auto-messaging, or auto-dialling.

3. Communicate with known contacts

Only send messages to those who have contacted you first or have requested you to contact them on WhatsApp.

4. Respect boundaries

Ask for permission before adding someone to a WhatsApp group and in case they remove themselves from the group then respect their boundaries and do not add them back until and unless they say so.

5. Don’t violate Terms of Services of WhatsApp