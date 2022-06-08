WhatsApp users may soon get this new status feature soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to view status updates right from the chat list. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook owned platform has rolled out a new beta update for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program. The latest update brings the version of the app up to 2.22.13.9 and it comes with references to the new status feature.

According to the report, the feature was previously spotted during the development of WhatsApp Desktop beta and the latest update indicates that the company may roll it out for Android users soon. As per the screenshot shared in the report, the feature will show an outline over the profile picture of users in your chats who have shared a status update. With this feature, you can stay updated when someone who you are chatting with posts a status.

The status update indicator seems to be quite similar to the one seen on WhatsApp’s sibling Instagram. As the feature is still under development, it is not yet known when it will make it to the public release. It is also not known whether users will be able to view the status update by tapping on the profile picture in the chats list.

This is not the first time WhatsApp is adopting a feature from Instagram. Recently, the messaging platform also rolled out the message reactions feature for users. For those who are unaware, the message reaction feature allows you to react to messages on WhatsApp via emojis. The feature was under development for quite some time and was finally released last month.