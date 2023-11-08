WhatsApp users may soon begin to see ads on the platform, executive gives a hint

WhatsApp had explored putting ads in Status earlier but never rolled it out.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and millions of users access the app everyday for day to day communication. Although ads on WhatsApp can generate good revenue for Meta, it has been clear that it isn’t planning to show ads on the messaging platform that has over 2 billion users globally, including more than 500 million in India alone. However, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has reportedly said that the popular messaging platform could show ads in Status and channels.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Will Cathcart has revealed in an interview to Brazilian media that the company is not planning to put any ads in your main chat but can show ads in other places.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won’t put ads in your inbox,” Cathcart told Brazilian media.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is not “currently testing Status ads in any country”.

In September, Meta refuted a report which claimed that the Mark Zuckerberg-run company is planning to put ads in WhatsApp. Reacting to a Financial Times report which claimed that Meta teams were exploring ads in WhatsApp as the social network “seeks revenue boost”, Cathcart had said that the report is false.

WhatsApp had explored putting ads in Status earlier but never rolled it out. (with inputs from IANS)