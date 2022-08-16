WhatsApp users may soon be able to recover deleted messages, feature available for few

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users may soon be able to recover deleted messages as the platform has started to roll out the feature. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature to a few lucky beta testers that allow them to recover deleted messages. The new WhatsApp feature was spotted after users installed the latest WhatApp beta update that brings the version of the app up to 2.22.18.13. It is worth noting that the feature is only available to some users and the feature can recover messages only a few seconds after they have been deleted. The purpose of the feature is to make sure users do not miss any important message that they may have deleted accidentally.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a new snackbar shows up when the user deletes a message. The snackbar reads the message ‘Message deleted’ along with an Undo button. Users can use the new Undo button while it is there, to recover a mistakenly deleted message. This feature has been released to some testers after installing the latest beta update from the Play Store. To check whether you have received the feature, you should try to delete a message. If the snackbar doesn’t show up when you use “delete for me” and you’ve already installed the latest beta, it means your WhatsApp account is still not eligible to get the feature.

WhatsApp will soon also get three new features that will allow them to have better controls on their conversations along with an extra layer of protection. The features were announced by Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post, “New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages.” The features have been in the works for quite some time and were spotted in several beta updates.