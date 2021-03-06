WhatsApp users can turn off blue ticks for voice messages - know how

WhatsApp is coming up with a significant change that will allow users to turn off blue ticks to show that messages sent by a person are not read or heard.

The popular messaging app will turn off the read receipts for voice messages for iPhone users. Until now, there has been no clear messaging from WhatsApp whether the new change will apply to Android users as well. The current feature is not mentioned in WhatsApp’s current changelog on the App Store.

It is to be noted that earlier WhatsApp did not provide the option to turn off the blue tick for voice messages.

Here is the step-by-step process to disable blue tick in WhatsApp:

Step 1. Open WhatsApp.

Step 2. Tap on More or three dots on the upper right-hand side.

Step 3. Select Settings.

Step 4. Select Account.

Step 5. Go to privacy and turn-off receipts.

On Thursday, WhatsApp had officially rolled out voice and video call support for its desktop app.

Till now the feature was only limited to the mobile version earlier but now users can make video calls on WhatsApp through their laptops and computers. All you need is a web camera and microphone to communicate.

About the safety and privacy - WhatsApp has ensured that just like the chats, the video and voice call on the desktop version of the app are end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp can neither hear nor see them.

However, the feature has not been rolled out on the web. This means that the website still doesn't have the voice and video calling feature.

In order to make calls through WhatsApp from your laptop, you will have to download the app on your phone. Only then you can use the app for making video and voice calls.