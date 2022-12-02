WhatsApp users can now search for messages by date, check details

The feature works for both personal and group chats. (Image: WABetaInfo)

A few WhatsApp users can now search for messages easily by date. Until now, to find a particular message, you had to search for the text and then scroll through the conversions, which can be a pretty tedious task if you are trying to find a really old message. With the new feature, users are reportedly able to add date filters with the search feature. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for Apple iPhone users which brings the version of the app up to 22.24.0.77.

According to the report, WhatsApp started to develop this feature around two-years old and it has been spotted in several beta updates. The feature works for both personal and group chats. To test if you have received the feature, you just have to use the search bar at the top, if you can see a new calendar icon above the keyboard, it means the feature is available for you. The new calendar icon allows you to pick a date, year and month and click on the ‘Jump to Date’ option to search for a message of a specific date.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is only available for a few beta users on Apple iPhone. So if you don’t see the new calendar icon by clicking on the search bar, you don’t have to worry as the company will likely roll out the feature in a public update in the coming months. The company is also expected to begin testing the feature for Android users soon.

Also read: Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,200 on Flipkart after Rs 24,700 discount, check details

WhatsApp recently also started to roll out a ‘forward media with caption’ feature for iPhone users. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to forward media to other contacts with a caption. Until now, the forwarded media used to go without captions.