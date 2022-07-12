WhatsApp users can now react to a message with any emoji, here’s how you can use the new feature

WhatsApp gets new emojis for message reactions

WhatsApp users can now react to any message using emoji of their choice. A few months ago Facebook owned messaging platform rolled out the message reactions feature that allows users to react to a message by using an emoji. Similar feature was already available on other Facebook owned platforms such as Instagram and Messenger. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new addition to the new feature that allows users to react with any available emoji of their choice. Until now, WhatsApp users only had the option to pick from the six available emojis - Like, Love, Laughm Surprised, Sad and Thanks.

With the latest update, WhatsApp users will get a new plus symbol in the reactions panel which will allow them to pick appropriate emoji for reacting to a message. The plus symbol was already available on Instagram and it also works in a similar manner. The new WhatsApp update was in the works for quite some time now and the new feature was spotted several times in the beta versions of the app. With the new feature, WhatApp users will also be able to adjust the skin tone of the emoji that they are using for reacting to a message. If you do not know how the message reactions feature on WhatsApp works, you can see the steps below to learn.

How to use the new WhatsApp message reactions feature