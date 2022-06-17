WhatsApp users can now mute other participants in a group call

WhatsApp has started to roll out a couple of new group call features on the platform. As announced by the WhatsApp head at Meta, you can now mute or message specific participants on a group call. Apart from this, the Facebook owned platform has also added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. According to WABetaInfo, the features are now available to Android and iOS users with the latest version of the WhatsApp app. If you do not have these new group call features enabled for your account, you should wait for sometime as the company gradually rolls out the new updates for users across the globe.

As per the screenshot shared by WhatsApp executive, you can access the new mute feature when you place a group call. The new mute features will surely be appreciated by most users as at several instances participants forget to mute their calls. It is worth noting that the option to mute a user is not only limited to the person who placed the call, anyone can mute another user during the call.

WhatsApp users will also be able to personally message other users via the group call. The option to message any particular participant can be spotted right adobe the mute option.

The new features announced by WhatsApp joins the long list of features that the company has rolled out in 2022. Earlier this year, the company added the ability to add up to 32 participants in a group voice call along with the new waveform design. The platform now also allows users to add up to 512 participants in a group.

The company is also gearing up to roll out the Communities feature which is under development for quite some time now. WhatsApp has already revealed what the feature will do and references to the feature have also been spotted in several beta updates for Android and iOS smartphones.

As revealed by the company, the Communities feature will allow users to bring together separate groups under one umbrella. This will allow admins to have better control over multiple groups and it will also allow participants to receive updates that are sent to the entire community. The best example of the feature is a school where each class is a separate group but all the groups under one umbrella form a community (school).