WhatsApp users can now make sticker from their own images within the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can now easily create customised stickers with their own images right within the app. The sticker maker tool was rolled out by the messaging platform almost a year ago for desktop users and now it is available for Apple iPhone users as well. The new feature comes with the latest version of WhatsApp that is available on Apple Play Store. As of now, the feature has only been rolled out for all Apple iPhone users with iOS 16 or later and the company has no plans to bring it to older versions of iOS. Although not officially revealed by WhatsApp, the feature will be available for Android phone users in the coming months. As the name suggests, the sticker maker tools allow you to create personalised stickers to express yourself in a better way if you do not have an appropriate sticker for the moment.

The sticker maker for Apple iPhone is quite different from the one that we see in the desktop version of WhatsApp. The sticker maker tool on Apple iPhones uses the iOS 16 feature that allows users to crop out a subject from any image by just pressing on it. To use the new feature, you have to go to the image of which you want to create the sticker from the gallery and extract the subject. Once you paste the extracted image in WhatsApp, it will automatically create a sticker for the same. You can even save the sticker so that you can use it later as well.

The feature has been rolled out for all WhatsApp users using iOS 16 or later. If you have not already received the feature, you can expect it in the coming few days. Apart from this new feature, the update also brings several new improvements.