WhatsApp users can now hide their phone numbers with this new feature, check details

MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

Property registration costs: Charges for land and house ownership, know how much you need to pay

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

Meet Riti Kumari, who couldn't crack IIT, now works in 416.45 billion dollar firm, cracked 13 interviews

WhatsApp users can now hide their phone numbers with this new feature, check details

The new features are part of the beta update for iOS and Android. After installing the latest beta update, users will be able to see a new option in the community announcement group info named 'phone number privacy’.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature called phone number privacy for Android and iOS users. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the new features are part of the beta update for iOS and Android. After installing the latest beta update, users will be able to see a new option in the community announcement group info named 'phone number privacy’.

As the name suggests, the feature helps users to maintain their privacy by hiding their phone numbers in the WhatsApp community. With this feature, their phone number is only visible to community admins and other people who have saved them as a contact.

It also helps users to hide their full phone numbers from other participants in the conversation.

However, the feature is limited to only community members and the community admin's phone number will always be visible.

The new phone number privacy feature for communities is available to some beta users that install the latest WhatsApp for Android update and WhatsApp for iOS update, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new group suggestions feature for communities, for Android beta.

Community admins would be able to approve or reject any request made by other community members using this section. The section is also expected to have two shortcuts to quickly approve or reject the suggestions.

