WhatsApp users can now easily add participants, manage groups

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolled out Communities features last year, to help people get the most out of their groups. Following that path, the Meta owned messaging app has now announced a couple of new features for Apple iPhone and Android device users. As per the company, the new features make groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone. Here are the new features announced by WhatsApp:

New controls for admins

WhatsApp has rolled out a simple tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group.When an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link, or make their group joinable in a community, they now have more control over who can join. Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it’s important that admins are able to easily decide who can and cannot come in.

Easily see groups in common

Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.

These features will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks.