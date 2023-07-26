WhatsApp users can now create group while forwarding a message

Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

Technology

WhatsApp users can now create group while forwarding a message

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to help improve users’ interactions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

Beta users will see a ‘create group’ icon within the forwarding screen that will allow them to quickly create a group, reports WABetaInfo.

After selecting that option, users will have the ability to select some participants to add to the new group. After creating the group, the message will then automatically be forwarded to it. Users can check if the new feature is available for their accounts by trying to forward a message.

The new feature will help users to save time.

The ability to create a new group while forwarding messages is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to help improve users’ interactions.

The animated avatars will likely bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

Meanwhile was reported in June that the Meta-owned platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

