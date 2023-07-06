Search icon
WhatsApp users can now adjust text size to read easily or to get more space

The ability to adjust text size is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that allows users to adjust text size on Windows PC. As per WABetaInfo, the new feature comes with the latest WhatsApp update for Windows beta. After installation, WhatsApp users can adjust the text-size by heading to the 'Personalisation' menu within the app settings.

With this new feature, the platform intends to make it easier for users to adjust text size for the Windows app. Moreover, users can also reset the text size with CTRL + 0. Increasing the font size will help users to read messages easily and reducing the text size can benefit the users who prefer a compact layout.

The ability to adjust text size is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature to create video calls with up to 32 people, on Windows beta. Earlier, only the ability to place audio calls with up to 32 people was available on Windows. (with inputs from IANS)

