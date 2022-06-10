WhatsApp users can now add up to 512 participants in a group

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to create and join larger groups on the messaging platforms. This means that you can now add up to 512 participants in a WhatsApp group. Till now, the feature was only available to beta users on Android and iOS platforms. For those who are unaware, the feature to create larger groups was announced by the company earlier this year along with several other features such as message reactions, new user interface for voice calls, global voice note player and others.

The feature has been released for most users today and if you have not received the feature yet, you will likely get it within the next 24 hours. To verify whether you have received the new feature or not, you can try to create a group and check how many participants you can add at the top of the screen.

This is not the only group feature that WhatsApp users will get this year. The company is also gearing up to roll out the Communities feature which is under development for quite some time now. WhatsApp has already revealed what the feature will do and references to the feature have also been spotted in several beta updates for Android and iOS smartphones.

As revealed by the company, the Communities feature will allow users to bring together separate groups under one umbrella. This will allow admins to have better control over multiple groups and it will also allow participants to receive updates that are sent to the entire community. The best example of the feature is a school where each class is a separate group but all the groups under one umbrella form a community (school).