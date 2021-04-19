WhatsApp users beware! Whatsapp Pink can hack mobile phone, steal data - Here's how

A new virus link that claims to turn popular messaing app Whatsapp in pink colour has gone viral on Whatsapp but according to cyber experts people should not click on the link as a click on the link will hack the phone of users and the users would lose acccess to their Whatsapp account.

“Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost,” cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

The malicious link has been shared by several Whatsapp users in India in the last few days.

For its part, Whatsapp said, “Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact."

It is to be noted that the malicious WhatsApp Pink looks identical to the main application and this is the reason why many users are likely to fall prey to the malicious link. A few things like the Settings menu, however, looks different.