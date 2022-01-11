WhatsApp users alert! WhatsApp will STOP working on these smartphones soon - Check full list

WhatsApp is all set to stop working on various iPhones and Androids in the year 2022. It was recently reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app would not work on the older versions of Android and iOS.

If these reports are true then you will be blocked out of WhatsApp and will not be able to send or receive messages, photos, or videos on your old phones.

Notably, the ones who will be able to use messaging app WhatsApp are those with a smartphone that support Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above.

Before WhatsApp in your phone stops working, it is necessary to check whether the version of the software on your phone matches the requirement. Android and iOS users can check the same via accessing the mobile phone settings.

It is important to note that, WhatsApp India is yet to formally announce the same. However, WhatsApp will not support many older phones in Brazil, according to a report in Sproutweird.

Here is a complete list of smartphones that WhatsApp will stop working on in 2022.

Android Phones

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung galaxy trend lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Mini Samsung Galaxy S3

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

THL W8

ZTE grand x quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung galaxy ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Act

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Vico sync five

Vico darkknight

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung galaxy core

Faea F1

iPhones

Apple iPhone SE (16GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)

Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128 GB) A

Apple iphone 6s (16gb)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)