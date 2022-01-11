WhatsApp users alert! WhatsApp will STOP working on these smartphones soon - Check full list

WhatsApp is all set to stop working on various iPhones and Androids in the year 2022. It was recently reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app would not work on the older versions of Android and iOS.
If these reports are true then you will be blocked out of WhatsApp and will not be able to send or receive messages, photos, or videos on your old phones.
Notably, the ones who will be able to use messaging app WhatsApp are those with a smartphone that support Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above.
Before WhatsApp in your phone stops working, it is necessary to check whether the version of the software on your phone matches the requirement. Android and iOS users can check the same via accessing the mobile phone settings.
It is important to note that, WhatsApp India is yet to formally announce the same. However, WhatsApp will not support many older phones in Brazil, according to a report in Sproutweird.
Here is a complete list of smartphones that WhatsApp will stop working on in 2022.
Android Phones
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Samsung galaxy trend lite
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Mini Samsung Galaxy S3
Caterpillar Cat B15
Sony Xperia M
THL W8
ZTE grand x quad v987
ZTE Grand Memo
Samsung galaxy ace 2
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus F6
LG Act
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus F3Q
Vico sync five
Vico darkknight
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Huawei Ascend G740
ZTE Grand S Flex
Lenovo A820
Huawei Ascend Mate
ZTE V956 – UMI X2
Huawei Ascend D2
Samsung galaxy core
Faea F1
iPhones
Apple iPhone SE (16GB)
Apple iPhone SE (32GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128 GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)
Apple iPhone SE (64GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (128 GB) A
Apple iphone 6s (16gb)
Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)