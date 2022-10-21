WhatsApp users alert! WhatsApp will STOP working on these smartphones soon, check full list

File Photo

WhatsApp is all set to stop working on various smartphones after Diwali. It was recently reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app would not work on the older versions of iOS - iOS 10, iOS 11, and some Android phones from October 24.

If these reports are true then you will be blocked out of WhatsApp and will not be able to send or receive messages, photos, or videos on your old phones. WhatsApp has taken this decision due to safety reasons and to ensure the security of the user.

READ | Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, Xl6 waiting period up to 4 months, details here

Several WhatsApp in-app features will no longer be available for iPhone users who still use outdated iOS versions. WhatsApp, from time to time, also does this to Android mobile phones to keep them updated.

It is important to note that WhatsApp will stop working for iOS 10, and iOS 11 from October 24, 2022, as reported by WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo. Notably, the ones who will be able to use messaging app WhatsApp are those with an iPhone with iOS 12 and above.

Check here if your phone is on that list

As per WhatsApp’s Help Center page, iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app.

All the iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions will not be able to use WhatsApp.

Android device users also need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using WhatsApp.

READ | Insurance to cover your mental heath? Here's all you need to know

Before WhatsApp on your phone stops working, it is necessary to check whether the version of the software on your phone matches the requirement. iOS users can check the same by accessing the mobile phone settings.

In case your iPhone is not on auto-update, you can update to the newest version of iOS by going to Settings > General, then tapping Software Update to update iOS.