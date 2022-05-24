WhatsApp users alert! WhatsApp will STOP working on these iPhones soon, check full list

File Photo

WhatsApp is all set to stop working on various iPhones in the coming months. It was recently reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app would not work on the older versions of iOS - iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C.

If these reports are true then you will be blocked out of WhatsApp and will not be able to send or receive messages, photos, or videos on your old phones. WhatsApp has taken this decision due to safety reasons and to ensure the security of the user.

Several WhatsApp in-app features will no longer be available for iPhone users who still use the outdated iOS versions. There is no official update about this as yet. WhatsApp, from time to time, also does this to Android mobile phones to keep them updated.

It is important to note that WhatsApp will stop working for iOS 10, iOS 11 from October 24, 2022, as reported by WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo. Notably, the ones who will be able to use messaging app WhatsApp are those with an iPhone with iOS 12 and above.

Device-wise, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are not consistent with iOS 12 and hence these users would not be able to use WhatsApp.

Before WhatsApp in your phone stops working, it is necessary to check whether the version of the software on your phone matches the requirement. iOS users can check the same via accessing the mobile phone settings.