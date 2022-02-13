WhatsApp Update! Users will soon be able to set profile cover photos - Check Details

Meta owned WhatsApp could have a major update in the coming days that will likely allow users to have a cover photo for their profile. It will be similar to the feature available on Meta (previously known as Facebook).

As of now, WhatsApp only allows its users to set their profile photos, status and about them.

However, this new feature when introduced will only be available to Business accounts. According to a report by WABetaInfo, "WhatsApp is now working on another feature for WhatsApp Business accounts: the ability to set a cover photo, available in a future update!"

The feature is under development and as per media reports, the WhatsApp Business App will see changes when the feature is introduced.

Users will likely get an additional camera settings option in theirBusiness accounts. They can use the new camera button to set their cover photo for their account. "WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo," the site read.

The cover photo will be visible to all accounts visiting the Business account. The feature will soon be launched for both Android and iOS users.

Currently, the development of the feature is under work and will soon be available to users.