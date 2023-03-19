WhatsApp update: Transfer complete chat history between Android and iOS devices, here's how

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa, making it easier for users to switch between the two platforms. The feature was initially announced during last year's Galaxy Unpacked event and was later made available as part of a beta update. WhatsApp has now made the feature available to all users.

To use the new feature, Android users should have Android 5 or higher installed on their smartphone, while iOS users should have iOS 15.5 or higher installed on their iPhone. The transfer happens wirelessly, so both devices should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. It is also recommended that users connect their handsets to a power source during the migration.

Users can follow the on-screen prompts after opening the Move to iOS app on their Android phone to transfer their data to their iPhone. They should enter the code displayed on their iPhone on their Android phone and then tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts. After selecting WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen, users should tap Start on their Android phone and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. Once the data is prepared, they will be signed out from their Android phone. They should then tap Next to return to the Move to iOS app and continue the data transfer process.

Users should install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store after completing the transfer process. They should open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on their old device. After tapping Start when prompted, they should allow the process to complete. Users will see their chats on their new device after completing its activation. It is important to note that the transferred data will not be uploaded to iCloud until users create a backup. The data will remain on their Android device until they uninstall WhatsApp or wipe their smartphone.

Before transferring their chat history, users should keep in mind that both devices must be connected to a power source, and both devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Users should also have Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21, or above installed on their Android device and WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on their old device. Additionally, they should use the same phone number as their old phone on their new device, and their iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from their Android phone.

