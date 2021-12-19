WhatsApp Update: Now, you can choose who can see your profile photo, status - Here's how

Meta owned WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new feature for its users keeping in mind the safety of its users and their accounts. With its latest update, WhatsApp is planning to add another option to choose 'My Contacts Except...' for better privacy.

In a tweet, WABetaInfo said, "What's new in WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2149.1? In a future update, WhatsApp will add the option to choose "My Contacts Except..." for your privacy settings. More iOS and Android activations are expected at a later date."

It further said, "After implementing some new methods to protect user privacy, WhatsApp is now working on the ability to specify "My Contact Except..." for your privacy settings right within WhatsApp Web/Desktop!" according to WABetaInfo. The option "My Contact Except..." will be available for Last Seen, About, and Profile Photo, according to the source. You can specify who can't see your information on WhatsApp when you select "My Contact Except...".

As per WABetaInfo reports, this feature will initially be available for Desktop users and later will be available for Android and iOS users. As of now, there is no intimation of when the feature will be available for users but it is soon to be announced.

Recently, WhatsApp also rolled out another feature where a user can access their account from multiple devices and do not need the phone always on them.